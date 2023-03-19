Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nuclear weapons | North Korea fired another ballistic missile into the sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Nuclear weapons | North Korea fired another ballistic missile into the sea

North Korea has carried out several missile test launches this week, which are seen as a protest against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea has fired yet another ballistic missile, reports the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

According to the South Korean armed forces, which told the news agency, the missile was fired into the Sea of ​​Japan on the east side of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has carried out several missile test launches this week, which are seen as a protest against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea has said it considers the exercises a provocation and a threat to its security.

#Nuclear #weapons #North #Korea #fired #ballistic #missile #sea

See also  Poll: Do you agree with Vladimir Putin's impeachment request?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gian Piero Díaz: what does his wife Borka Bozovich do and why don’t they celebrate anniversaries?

Gian Piero Díaz: what does his wife Borka Bozovich do and why don't they celebrate anniversaries?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result