Nuclear weapons | North Korea fired another ballistic missile into the sea

North Korea has carried out several missile test launches this week, which are seen as a protest against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea has fired yet another ballistic missile, reports the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

According to the South Korean armed forces, which told the news agency, the missile was fired into the Sea of ​​Japan on the east side of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has said it considers the exercises a provocation and a threat to its security.