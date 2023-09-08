Nuclear weapons | North Korea: Brand New Submarine Fires Nuclear Missiles

Kim Jong-un threatened that in the near future the entire fleet of naval vessels will be capable of nuclear weapons.

North Korea announced on Friday that it had launched a new submarine it had manufactured, which is intended for tactical nuclear missile strikes. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA.

The completion of a new type of submarine is linked to the wider strengthening of North Korea’s naval forces. According to state media, it is connected to a squadron that patrols the sea areas between the Kore Peninsula and Japan.

Dictator Kim Jong-un said, according to news agency AFP, that the new submarine number 841 “performs its combat missions at the core of the DPRK’s underwater attack capability.” Kim threatened that in the near future the entire fleet of naval vessels will be nuclear-capable.

Kim Jong-un greeted the ceremony crowd in a photo shared by state media.

American think tank Nuclear Threat Initiative estimates, according to AFP, that North Korea has 64-86 submarines. It is one of the largest submarine fleets in the world. However, experts doubt whether they are all usable, as some are very old.

According to the Reuters news agency, only one North Korean submarine is known to have fired a missile.

According to Reuters, it was not immediately clear what kind of missiles the new submarine could use. In its tests, North Korea has launched both ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, which in principle can be launched from a submarine. This year, it has conducted a record number of missile test launches.

It is also unclear whether North Korea has developed nuclear warheads as small as would be needed for such missiles.

An expert at the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, which lobbies for missile defense in the West Tal Inbar estimates that the new submarine would seem to have at least room for both ballistic and cruise missiles.

“Not long before we see it launch missiles,” Inbar wrote In X, i.e. the former Twitter.