Nuclear weapons | NATO’s head of nuclear weapons policy: The risk of using nuclear weapons has increased, but Russia’s weapons are still largely in a peacetime position

Jessica Cox, head of NATO’s nuclear weapons policy, says that there is no discussion in NATO at all about changing the placement of US nuclear weapons in Europe.

NATO head of nuclear weapons policy Jessica Cox says that the risk of using nuclear weapons has increased.

On Saturday, Cox spoke to a group of journalists in Helsinki in connection with the Helsinki Security Forum event.

“I think that the nuclear risk has increased. And it’s quite important that we maintain our own deterrence to counter that risk,” Cox said.

He answered a question about what he thinks of the president Sauli Niinistön recent ones of comments regarding the dangers of using nuclear weapons.

Cox referred to how Russia’s nuclear weapons program has increased in connection with its war of aggression in Ukraine. And the president Vladimir Putin that members of this administration have used escalating language.

“I believe we are entering a time in Europe where the threat of nuclear weapons is increasing,” Cox said.

Russia’s intrigues and actions must be taken seriously, he continued.

At the same time, Cox said that NATO has not detected any changes in Russia’s nuclear weapons that would have worried NATO to the extent that its own nuclear weapons would have been changed.

“Even though Russia is doing quite a lot of maneuvering, its nuclear weapons are still largely in a peacetime position. But it is important to remember that Russia has nuclear weapons on high alert all the time.”

Cox said also that there is no discussion in NATO at all about changing the location of US nuclear weapons in Europe.

He says he knows this is on many people’s minds and the theme is being discussed in the media.

The US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe are fine where they are, he said.

“There is no need to change where they are placed.”

Cox said that right now it is important to focus on ensuring that the current nuclear deterrent is credible, effective and safe. NATO focuses on that. No new member countries are currently requesting to be part of the program.

US nuclear weapons have been placed in Europe through NATO’s so-called nuclear weapons sharing program. The location of the weapons is not public information, but they are known to be in five countries.

For example, Poland has hoped for a nuclear weapon on its soil, but has not received one. The United States’ response last fall was, for example, that it has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons to member countries that joined after 1997.

Cox reminds that NATO member countries participate in the nuclear weapons program voluntarily. At the same time, it is also a joint decision of all member countries. The country must therefore be voluntary, but other member countries must also support the decisions.

So there are no changes to be seen?

“Not that I can see. Certainly not in the short term,” Cox said.