Nuclear weapons | More than 100 medical journals warn of a “growing” nuclear virus

The statement has been signed by 11 editors-in-chief of the world’s leading medical publication. The article has been published in, among others, The Lancet and BMJ.

Over 100 medical journals from around the world have issued a rare joint statement warning of the growing threat of a nuclear disaster.

The statement is reported by the news agency AFP, among others.

The publications call on health professionals around the world to warn citizens and leaders of the “great danger to public health” posed by nuclear weapons.

At the same time, the statement urges the world to hurry up to eliminate nuclear weapons.

“The danger is great and growing. Nuclear weapon states must eliminate their nuclear arsenals before they eliminate us,” the article states.

Writing warns that any use of nuclear weapons would be catastrophic for humanity.

“Even a ‘limited’ nuclear war involving only 250 of the world’s 13,000 nuclear weapons could directly kill 120 million people and cause a global disruption in the climate that would lead to nuclear famine and put two billion people at risk,” the statement states, basing its claims on previous studies.

One of the authors of the statement, Ira Helfandtells AFP that we are facing an exceptionally dangerous moment in which the possibility of nuclear war is real.

Helfand refers, for example, to the former president of Russia Dmitry Medvedev last week’s comment in which he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Ukraine’s counterattack conquers Russian territory.

“We don’t know if the threats are real or if they are just being made to scare people, but I think we have to take them very seriously,” Helfand told AFP.

Helfand also referred to North Korea, which Japan said last week was a more serious threat to national security “than ever.”

Commitment also criticizes the nuclear non-proliferation agreement, i.e. the NPT agreement.

“Progress has been regrettably slow, and the most recent treaty review conference held in 2022 ended without a joint statement,” the article states.

The nuclear non-proliferation treaty concluded in 1968 aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons to new countries.

The article was published in the same week that a meeting of the Preparatory Committee to revise the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is being held in Vienna, Austria.