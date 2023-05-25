Nuclear weapons | Lukashenko: Russia has started transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus

Earlier on Thursday, the countries signed a document on the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Russia has begun transferring tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus, the autocratic leader of Belarus said on Thursday Alexander Lukashenko According to Reuters, AFP and Russian state-owned news agency Tassi.

Earlier on Thursday, the countries signed a document on the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The countries already agreed on the matter earlier this year.

According to Tassi, Lukašenka told about it in an interview with the Russian Pervyi kanal television channel. According to Tassi, he was asked if Russian tactical nuclear weapons have already arrived in Belarus.

“Possibly. I have to go and see,” Lukashenko replied.

Tactics nuclear weapons are intended for use on battlefields. Their purpose is to destroy, for example, bunkers, airports and other military targets. Tactical nuclear weapons have a maximum range of 500 kilometers.

Strategic nuclear weapons are used to destroy larger targets such as cities. For example, Fat Man, which the United States detonated over the Japanese city of Nagasaki in August 1945, was a strategic nuclear weapon. It killed around 40,000 people at the time of the explosion.

In exile former Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya wrote on Thursday on Twitterthat with the signing of the agreement, the lives of Belarusians may be in danger.

He wrote that bringing nuclear weapons to Belarus would violate international agreements and make the country’s citizens “hostages of Russia’s imperialist goals.”

In addition, it is a new threat against both Ukraine and the whole of Europe, Tsihanouskaja wrote. He called nuclear weapons the last card the Russian president has With Vladimir Putin is up for grabs.

Tsihanouskaja also demanded new sanctions against Russia and the Lukashenko regime.

Putin said in March that placing nuclear weapons in Belarus would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements. According to him, the United States has placed its nuclear weapons on the soil of its allied countries for decades.

The United States has placed its nuclear weapons in four NATO countries in Europe: Belgium, Germany, Holland and Italy. In addition, the United States has placed its nuclear weapons in Eurasian Turkey, which is also in NATO.

According to Putin, the initiative came from Lukashenko.