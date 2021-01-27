According to Moscow, the New Start contract will be extended by five years. US President Biden and his counterpart Putin had previously made the first phone call.

MOSCOW / WASHINGTON (rtr / dpa) | Russia and the US want to extend the treaty on the limitation of strategic nuclear weapons. The New Start contract will be extended by five years without any additions, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov of the Interfax agency on Wednesday. Before that, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone for the first time. “The extension is in the interests of our two countries, the whole world,” said Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Moscow on Tuesday. Peskov said the two heads of state were satisfied that diplomatic statements confirmed the extension of the treaty.

The so-called New Start Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires on February 5th. Then all restrictions on the use of strategic nuclear weapons will fall. Nothing stands in the way of an arms race between the USA and Russia. The treaty was signed in 2010 and is the last major agreement between the US and Russia to control their nuclear weapons. It limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads stationed to 1550 each and that of the carrier systems to 800 each.

Under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, the USA and Russia could not agree on an extension despite several months of talks. Trump also wanted to include China in the treaty. In the autumn, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed an unconditional extension of the current contract for at least a year so that serious negotiations could be held on all problems. The then US government had rejected this proposal as a “zero number”.

The phone call between Biden and Putin was the first since the new US president took office. Critical tones came from the White House: The US government headquarters announced that Biden had made it clear that the US supported the sovereignty of Ukraine. The US president had also addressed various other topics: the poison attack on the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the influence on the US elections, media reports about the alleged Russian bounty on US soldiers in Afghanistan and the large-scale hacker attack on American authorities and companies that followed Assessment by US security services was on the account of Moscow. All of these issues have recently created intense tensions between Washington and Moscow.