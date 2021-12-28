Nuclear weapons Iran’s nuclear talks continue: Iran and Russia praise progress, European countries stress urgency

France, Germany and the United Kingdom also believe that progress has been made, but that the time to conclude the agreement is only weeks instead of months.

Iran Nuclear contract negotiations have resumed in Vienna, Austria since Monday.

The goal is to get the parties back into the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, from which the United States unilaterally withdrew Donald Trumpin led in 2018.

The Iranian and Russian sides in the talks have issued positive statements on Tuesday. The European parties also note that progress has been made, but reiterated the urgency of reaching an agreement.

The statements were reported by news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others.

Iran foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahien said the negotiations were “moving in the right direction”. According to him, an agreement is possible in the near future if the other parties “continue the round of negotiations in good faith”.

Representative of Russia Mikhail Ulyanov said the working group was making “undisputed progress” in the eighth round of talks, according to AFP.

According to Ulyanov, the lifting of sanctions against Iran has been actively discussed in an informal setting. Iran has emphasized that it will primarily negotiate the lifting of sanctions before addressing nuclear and nuclear issues.

France, Germany and Britain said in a statement on Tuesday that formal progress had been made in the previous seventh round. According to the countries, the focus should now be on the main outstanding issues, in particular sanctions and nuclear and nuclear weapons issues.

“We find it clear that we are approaching the point where Iran has carved the JCPOA completely hollow by expanding its nuclear program,” a three-country statement said, according to Reuters.

According to the countries, an agreement must be reached within weeks, not months, so that the key interests of the JCPOA in non-proliferation are not lost.

After an agreement negotiated by Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain in 2015 plunged into crisis in 2018, Iran has been repeatedly found to be in breach of its terms.