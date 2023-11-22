Home page politics

The Turkish president insists on an investigation into alleged Israeli nuclear weapons. He calls Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip “barbaric.”

Ankara – Erdogan’s criticism Israel doesn’t tear off. Most recently, the President of the Türkiye caused outrage when he described Israel as a terrorist state before his visit to Germany. And the man from Istanbul continues to give no peace. He has now called for an international investigation into an alleged Israeli nuclear arsenal. But compared to Erdogan’s previous statements on the Middle East conflict, this time things remained strangely quiet. Even on Twitter there is only a small community of outraged people.

Erdogan sees Israeli minister’s threat of nuclear weapons as evidence

The latest statements by Turkish President Erdogan are quite something. “Israel openly admits that it has nuclear weapons,” says the Turkish president. He is referring to statements by the right-wing extremist Israeli minister Amihai Eliyahu, who introduced the use of nuclear weapons against Gaza as an “option”. Eliyahu has already been removed from office by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. “Good thing these are not the people in charge of Israel’s security,” wrote Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant on X (formerly Twitter).

Erdogan further criticized the fact that neither the United Nations Security Council nor the International Atomic Energy Agency opened an investigation. “Those who do not speak out against Israel today cannot criticize other nations in the future,” Erdogan said on Monday.

Israel could actually have nuclear weapons

It is a widely held belief that Israel has nuclear weapons. The state is one of four countries not to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. That could be a reason for the lack of surprise. However, Erdogan’s criticism goes beyond the alleged possession of nuclear weapons.

Erdogan accuses Israel of stealing Palestinian land as part of its settlement policy. That is why Turkey classified Israeli settlers as “terrorists”. The Turkish president wants to keep alleged war crimes and the question of Israeli nuclear weapons “on the agenda in the coming era.”

Erdogan calls Israel’s actions “barbaric”

Israel’s military actions are comparable to what happened during the “Crusades” or “80 years ago in World War II,” said Erdogan. The president particularly cites the attacks on hospitals and the cutting off of water supplies and food deliveries to the Gaza Strip as examples.

According to Erdogan, Netanyahu wants to use this “state terror” to increase his popularity in Israel. The Israeli government, on the other hand, emphasizes that it wants to minimize civilian casualties by all possible means. This would be done “in accordance with the highest standards of international law.” (hin)