North Korea announces the use of the atomic bomb

There war in Ukraine does not show signs of stopping. I am now 40 days that the troops of Putin they attack all the main cities of the country. Negotiations have failed for the umpteenth time after the findings of the dead civilians with the hands tied in Bucha, the town north of Kiev. There Russia he also continues to threaten Europe on closing the gas. But other harsh words come from not far off North Korea. Kim Jong Un follows in the footsteps of Putin and warns the world.

There North Korea opposes the war, but if there South Korea chooses it military confrontation and in case of a preemptive attack, then the nuclear forces of the North they will have to attack. This is the warning issued by Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jongafter the recent statements by the South Korean defense minister on a possible preemptive attack against the North. This was reported by the official North Korean news agency KCNA.

