Nuclear weapons Helsinki nuclear talks remained an interlude before the US presidential election – President Niinistö: “In this world, all dialogue is important”

Trump has set a high threshold for the renewal of the Start contract. Biden has no conditions set. President Sauli Niinistö met with the negotiators on Monday evening and found the discussions interesting.

Russian and US arms control negotiators negotiated nuclear weapons in Helsinki on Monday and met with President of the Republic in the early evening Sauli Niinistö. The delegations were led by the US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Billingslean and Ryabkov’s programs also included separate meetings with the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green).

No details were leaked on Monday about the content of the talks.

After the meetings, President Niinistö commented that he found the discussions interesting.

“Two interesting conversations. In this world, all dialogue is important, and it is good that it continues between the United States and Russia. I wish further progress in agreeing on arms control, ”Niinistö said in a press release from the President’s Office.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a briefing on the early evening meeting bulletin, which stated that the meeting “exchanged views on the state of play and future prospects for bilateral cooperation on arms control”.

On Monday afternoon, the Foreign Ministry’s leading expert, the ambassador Jarmo Viinanen the Arms Control Unit did not comment on the content of the negotiations. This is due to the fact that Finland is not a negotiating party, but only a practical organizer of the negotiations.

“It is always good when the great powers are discussing international security issues,” Viinanen said.

In the past, the United States has made its own concessions conditional on Russia’s acceptance of Washington’s demands ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 3rd. There is no possibility for such a schedule.

Billingslea and Ryabkov are considering a so-called New Start agreement, which will limit the number of strategic nuclear missile warheads to less than six thousand on both sides. The first Start agreement was signed as early as 1991. Its renewal lapsed over disputes over the U.S. missile defense system.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and President Sauli Niinistö in Mäntyniemi on Monday.­

The current New Start comes from the presidents Vladimir Putin and Barack Obaman negotiations for 2011. Unless otherwise agreed, the New Start will expire next February.

United States is Donald Trumpin during the period, terminated the INF agreement on medium-range missiles and the Open Skies agreement, which allows surveillance flights in the airspace of another country. After the start expired, there would be nothing left of the Cold War treaty legacy.

The United States justified the termination of the INF agreement by claiming that Russia violated the agreement in any case. According to experts, the United States wanted to withdraw from the agreement because it covets medium-range missiles to be launched from the country in the Far East, in the event of an increase in China’s nuclear arsenal.

Indeed, Trump has made the continuation of the Start Agreement conditional on a preliminary agreement on a completely new nuclear weapons agreement that would cover all nuclear warheads, regardless of the range of the missile, and would involve China.

Russia has been reluctant and in no hurry to agree. Trump’s contender Joe Biden namely, is The Wall Street Journal According to the magazine, ready to negotiate a continuation of the New Start without Trump’s terms on a completely new contract.

Ryabkov repeated The Wall Sreet Journal last week in an interview Russia’s position. It says that France and Britain must be involved in a new, comprehensive agreement, if China is to be called upon to do so. China, on the other hand, has made it clear that it is not interested in arms restrictions.

After Monday’s talks in Helsinki, the world is no closer to a nuclear war than it was on Sunday and no further away.

The only thing that can be said about the sequel is to look at the outcome of the US presidential election first.