Nuclear weapons | “Doomsday” is closer than ever, warns a Finnish researcher

Arms control built for half a century has practically collapsed, says MPKK docent Katariina Simonen.

With gun control going badly The control of weapons of mass destruction has reached a crisis at a time when all nuclear powers are modernizing their nuclear weapons.

This is how you can sum up the docent of the National Defense University Katariina Simonen the hard core of recent research.

“Arms control has practically collapsed. Everything that has been built for 50 years has fallen. If we don’t take action now to save what’s left, it will also fall,” predicts Simonen.

The National Defense University’s Department of Military Science published Simonen’s book a month ago Weapons of mass destruction and arms control: the development and crisis of the architecture of arms control.

The study gives a gloomy picture of the present: the international arms control treaty system is in crisis. In addition to that, the know-how in the field has started to deteriorate.

Simone reminds that arms control is a barometer of superpower relations.

During the Cold War, the superpowers built restrictive agreements and agreed on cooperation for half a century. At the beginning of the 21st century, however, there were signs that the system was beginning to crumble at an accelerating pace.

“It was already in crisis before the war in Ukraine, but the war in Ukraine means that rescuing and modifying the system is doubly, if not triple, more difficult.”

Simone refers to the famous doomsday clock maintained by the Board of Directors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientist since 1947.

The symbolic clock depicts how close humanity is to the man-made global catastrophe and resulting destruction, midnight.

Thirty years ago, the clock still showed 17 minutes to go. Then it was farther from midnight than ever.

In January, there was very little news about how the clocks were moved to historically close to midnight.

The doomsday clock now shows 90 seconds to go. It is closer to midnight than ever during the coldest years of the Cold War.

The main reason for moving the clock was the war in Ukraine.

As a result, the geographical and quantitative limitations of strategic missile defense were removed. It was reflected in nuclear deterrence, i.e. the strategic balance between the great powers.

The first decade of the 21st century saw a president in the United States George W. Bush administration period, when foreign policy attention shifted from arms control to the war against terrorism.

“The United States started building missile defense around the world. That’s how it started. Then in 2007, Russia began to actively complain about NATO’s expansion. Agreement after agreement collapsed or went into crisis.”

Why did this happen?

“Not conveyed, not understood, not given enough resources. When the Cold War ended, it was thought that they were no longer needed, that there was no longer any danger from nuclear weapons,” says Simonen.

According to Simonen, the state’s priorities changed. The discussion about nuclear weapons and biological and chemical weapons, based on researched information, remained in the background as uninteresting.

“The shots were fired in the war against terrorism, crisis management and growing migration flows. Competence was allowed to decay. If expertise is allowed to decay, the state level will no longer have an up-to-date picture of the situation.”

Katariina Simonen, associate professor at the National Defense University, has a doctorate in law.

Simone estimates that Russia does know that the missile defense shield designed by the Americans is not a real threat to it, because it can never be completely airtight.

However, the shield annoys Russia, as does the expansion of NATO.

Simonen is involved in the international organization Pugwash, which specializes in arms control and disarmament issues.

According to him, there has been thought about how NATO will position itself when it now has a long border from the Arctic Ocean to the Black Sea.

“If Russia feels that its second strike capability is threatened, then a risk arises,” says Simonen.

“Will the future lead to confrontation or to thinking about what the European security architecture is like, in which Russia is or is not a part? It is decisive for our continent.”

What nuclear weapons restrictions still left?

According to Simonen, there are of course some old agreements left, but he highlights two other more important agreements.

The most important is the New Start agreement limiting the strategic nuclear weapons of the United States and Russia.

Russia has announced that it will suspend the agreed-upon monitoring inspections, but both countries are complying with its strategic nuclear weapons restrictions.

However, according to Simonen, Uusi Start needs to be “rescued” because it is only valid until 2026.

“It would badly need to be continued, and it would need to be expanded to include, for example, China.”

Second an important agreement is the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, which limits the spread of nuclear weapons to other countries.

“It remains, but it is in crisis. To be held every five years the review conference was last year, but it became completely politicized because of the war in Ukraine. Nothing was agreed upon there,” says Simonen.

“The United States and Russia are now in a key position. If they show a signal that nothing can be agreed upon anymore, then others will also become interested in acquiring nuclear weapons.”

of the UN The Treaty on the Total Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force over two years ago. However, not a single nuclear weapon state or their ally is involved, not even Finland.

Simonen points out that nuclear weapons powers cannot be forced to join the agreement.

“It won’t go anywhere in this kind of atmosphere. Small countries may sign it, but it has no relevance until the central nuclear powers start thinking about whether they could somehow join in.”

Russian intercontinental nuclear missile Jars pictured during parade exercises in Moscow.

Ukraine was the world’s third largest nuclear power after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but it voluntarily gave up its nuclear weapons when it received security guarantees from, among others, Russia.

Did Ukraine make a mistake in giving up its nuclear weapons?

“If Ukraine had functioning nuclear weapons, the threshold to attack there would have been completely different. It’s just an unfortunate reality,” admits Simonen.

“Many kinds of unpleasant conclusions can be drawn from the war in Ukraine in terms of arms control, one of which is this.”

According to Simonen, another conclusion is that the security guarantees given by Russia are irrelevant.

Russia has justified the betrayal of its security guarantee by the fact that it gave guarantees only to the then administration of Ukraine.

Simonen snorts for an explanation.

“International agreements do not work in such a way that they are interpreted according to the situation and completely from one’s own starting points. Yes, this is known in Russia as well. There are no fools there.”

Simone admits that today there is less talk about the use of nuclear weapons than before.

“Of course, a nuclear weapon scares, and it should scare.”

He considers the division into tactical and strategic nuclear weapons pointless, because a tactical nuclear weapon is also a nuclear weapon and the effects in its area of ​​use are strategic.

Simonen does not believe that the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons has changed, even though in Russia they “shout about everything.” As far as we know, no changes to the doctrine have been made.

Simonen is particularly concerned that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) between the United States and Russia concerning medium-range (500-5,500 km) missiles was terminated in 2019.

Medium-range missiles are dangerous because they are difficult to detect in time due to their short flight time. They therefore enable a surprise attack.

However, Simonen reminds that even a failed agreement would provide a good basis to start negotiations again, because it had a good monitoring mechanism.

“The United States would like to keep further negotiations on arms control agreements separate from Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, wants to bring them together, that is, it does not want to negotiate until the United States changes its policy on Ukraine,” says Simonen.

“Each state is waiting for a signal from the other.”