Germany wanted to find a nuclear waste repository by 2031. But that may now be delayed by decades – in the optimistic scenario, the location is set for 2046.

Berlin – The requirements for a nuclear waste repository are extensive. In short, radioactive waste must be kept out of the biosphere for a million years. This is probably the longest planning horizon for a project in human history. A nuclear waste repository should actually be found in Germany by 2031, but on Thursday the Federal Environment Ministry, as the top nuclear regulator, confirmed that the search will take longer. But how long exactly?

Nuclear waste repository “at the earliest in 2046” – in the optimistic scenario

A location for the nuclear waste repository in Germany is apparently set for 2046 at the earliest. This is from a report by Süddeutsche Zeitung from Friday, which is quoted from an internal paper by the Federal Agency for Disposal (BGE). However, 2046 would be the more optimistic of two possible variants. In the slower scenario, a repository would not be found until 2068. Only then could the construction of such a camp begin. As late as December last year, those responsible said that everything was going according to plan.

“The selection of the location is a project of the century for society as a whole,” said the managing director responsible for the selection of the location at BGE, Steffen Kanitz, in a statement on Friday. “The justified time pressure created by the target regulation 2031 helped everyone involved to start the process quickly and build up the corresponding capacities,” is his summary of the missed deadline. Originally it was planned to determine the location by 2031 and to store the waste from 2050 onwards. The construction period would therefore last at least 19 years once the location of the repository has been found.

Three stages of the search for a repository for radioactive waste step 1: Based on available data, the Federal Agency for Disposal (BGE) initially has sub-areas in Germany determined that could potentially be considered as a site due to their rock type. These 90 sub-areas must then be combined into just a few. The distance of a potential site to residential areas or the location to drinking water protection or flood areas play a role here, for example. See also Budget Rapporteur wants nursing floor off the ceiling Level 2: Then the above-ground exploration begins, which checks the site by means of seismic investigations and drilling. [geschätzte Dauer: Etwa acht Jahre] level 3: Underground exploration requires drilling or even building a mine. [geschätzte Dauer: Zwischen fünf und 21 Jahren]

The Federal Agency for Disposal also wants to involve the general public

The search for the nuclear waste disposal facility takes place in three stages and in each of these phases the Federal Agency for Disposal also wants to take the public, the population and the representatives of the people with it. After each phase, the Bundestag is also involved. Parliament then decides by law where and how the search will continue. On its homepage, the BGE calls on citizens to Information for areas with favorable geological conditions to deliver. People can also report there – even anonymously – if they have information that clearly speaks against an area. In general, the population can make statements, make objections known and request reviews throughout the entire process.

In the future, the BGE wants to publish interim figures for the shortlisted regions every year. “In January 2023, the BGE will present a timetable for delimiting the 90 sub-areas into site regions (step 2 of the first phase of the site selection process) and give an initial outlook for the further phases,” said a statement by the BGE on Friday.