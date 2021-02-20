Nuclear power continues to be a subject of tension between Iran and the United States. Friday, February 19, a meeting between the member countries of the G7 took place. US President Joe Biden and the European Union are united and refuse to give in to threats from Tehran. They believe that the agreement signed in 2015 must be respected.

The G7 announcement comes at a time of tension with Iran. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, had asked the United States to reverse the nuclear deal. If this was not the case, the head of state threatened not to respect certain rules. It could limit the actions of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The director of this agency is going to Iran this weekend. A visit which should notably make it possible to relaunch the negotiations.

