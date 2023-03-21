The U.S. submarine deal is making waves in Australia. Some fear that the country could be unintentionally drawn into a conflict with China.

Dhe planned purchase of nuclear-powered submarines from the USA is making waves in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the deal, which would cost up to 230 billion euros, as “the largest single investment in Australia’s defense capability in history”. The plan announced by the three leaders of the AUKUS Security Pact envisions Australia having about a dozen nuclear-powered submarines by the mid-2050s. Among them are at least three submarines from the American Virginia class and eight examples of a submarine that the three partners in the so-called AUKUS security pact, the United States, Australia and Great Britain, want to develop together.

The conservative opposition supports the project. Proponents say the plan will enable Australia to respond to the strategic challenges the country faces, particularly in its Asian neighbourhood. What is meant by this is above all China’s growing military power. Compared to conventionally powered submarines, the nuclear-powered counterparts are quieter, can stay underwater for months, and have a longer range. As a result, Australia can not only defend its coasts, but also be militarily operational as far as the South China Sea and off Taiwan. Defense Secretary Richard Marles therefore even spoke of the “biggest leap in our military capabilities in our history”.