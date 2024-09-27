WSJ: China’s newest nuclear submarine sank near Wuhan

China’s newest nuclear submarine sank. This happened at a shipyard near the Chinese city of Wuhan back in May-June. Despite the fact that the Chinese authorities tried to hide this fact, a number of American media drew attention to it.

At the moment, it is unknown whether she was transporting nuclear fuel at the time of the sinking, but The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalists who wrote about the situation do not deny this. It is noted that, most likely, no one took water samples after the emergency, since there were no signs indicating this. In addition, there is no information about possible casualties and consequences.

The publication’s source in the US Department of Defense noted that the concealment of this fact by the Chinese authorities is not surprising.

In addition to obvious questions about training standards and quality of equipment, the incident raises deeper questions about the internal accountability of the PLA (People’s Liberation Army). approx. “Tapes.ru”) and oversight of China’s defense industry, which has long been plagued by corruption WSJ source at the US Department of Defense

Beijing has not yet commented on this information. The authorities claim that they are not familiar with the situation.

Photo: Planet Labs Inc / Reuters

The sunken submarine was last seen on the water in May

The sunken ship was a Zhou-class submarine, the first vessel of its type. Its creator is the state-owned company China State Shipbuilding Corp., it was built at the Wuachang shipyard.

She was last seen on the water at the end of May. The submarine was at the pier on the Yangtze River – there it was being equipped before going to sea. Satellite images indicate that the submarine was lifted from the bottom in early June – then large floating cranes were noticed near the scene of the emergency. The innovative structure involved improved stealth technologies that would make it difficult for the vessel to be detected by active and passive sonars. The submarine had an X-shaped stern, which was supposed to make it more maneuverable.

Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters

The military expert did not see anything serious in the situation

According to military expert, reserve colonel Viktor Litovkin, progress is often associated with unsuccessful moments. He named such situations are “an inevitable price to pay for moving forward.”

The specialist noted that if the submarine, as the media write, really sank not far from the pier, then there should be no problems raising it from the bottom. In his opinion, the issue here was not a design problem, since two years ago China already had six nuclear submarines. Most likely, Litovkin explained, there was a human factor.