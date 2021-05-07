The nuclear-powered submarine K-561 Kazan became part of the Russian Navy, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports. This is the lead ship of the modernized project 885M “Yasen-M”.

On May 7, the Andreevsky flag was raised on the new submarine.

As stated in the material, after launching in March 2017, “Kazan” “was tested very strictly and in different modes, along the way something was modified, replaced, eliminated and improved.” The contract for the construction of this nuclear submarine, concluded during the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, assumed costs in the amount of 47 billion rubles (more than $ 1.5 billion at the then exchange rate).