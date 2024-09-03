Leading submarine developer at Rubin Central Design Bureau Spassky dies at 98

Nuclear submarine designer Igor Spassky, who worked at the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, has died at the age of 99. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Watch”.

“Academician Igor Spassky, a designer of nuclear submarines, has died. About 200 submarines were created based on his designs,” the statement said.

Spassky became deputy chief engineer of Rubin in 1956, and in 1983 he took the post of general designer of the Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering. From 1974 to 2007, the designer headed Rubin. As general designer, he was the lead developer of all the bureau’s submarines, including the Project 941 Akula submarine, the 667BDRM Delfin submarine, and the Project 949A Antey missile submarines.

In August, it was reported that Oleg Mamalyga, the chief designer of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, had died. He also worked on the first Soviet anti-tank systems.