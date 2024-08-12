Tensions in the Middle East are not abating. In anticipation of Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the dispatch of a nuclear submarine and has accelerated the arrival of a second strike carrier in the region, the Pentagon said in a statement.

According to the Navy, in recent days the USS Georgiaa nuclear-powered submarine armed with cruise missiles, operated in the Mediterranean Sea, where it completed training near Italy. Austin ordered the submarine to enter the waters of the Middle Eastthe Pentagon said.

The movements of U.S. missile submarines are rarely revealed publicly, and the nuclear-powered vessels operate in near-total secrecy. The announcement of the movement of a submarine is a clear message of deterrence to Iran and its alliesi, which the United States and Israel say are preparing for a potential large-scale attack on Israel.

Austin’s announcement came in a conversation between the defense secretary and his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant. The two spoke of “efforts to deter aggression by Iran, Hezbollah Lebanese and other Iran-aligned groups across the region,” the transcript reads.

Austin also has ordered the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to expedite its transit to the Middle East. The Lincoln strike group consists of the aircraft carrier, which operates F-35C stealth fighters, and several destroyers. It will join the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which has been operating in Middle Eastern waters for several weeks, giving the United States a formidable presence in the region.