Minister for ecological transition Teresa Ribera: “We must have common references that can be used by investors to achieve the decarbonisation of the economy and climate neutrality by 2050”

Spain rejected the European Commission’s proposal to include nuclear and natural gas energy in the EU’s ‘green’ taxonomy. According to Madrid, this is “a step backwards” and “a wrong signal” for the financial markets.

Reacting to the Brussels proposal, which yesterday announced a consultation with experts on the issue, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, stressed that “regardless of whether we can continue to invest in one or in the other, we believe that they are not green or sustainable energies ».

Spain – he added – “is a firm supporter of green taxonomy as a key tool to have common references that can be used by investors to achieve the decarbonization of the economy and climate neutrality by 2050”, but include nuclear and gas “It would be a step backwards,” according to the government official Sanchez.

“It makes no sense and sends the wrong signals for the European energy transition as a whole,” he stressed. While admitting that both nuclear power and natural gas have a role to play in the transition, this is “limited in time”.