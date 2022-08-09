Political elections 2022, Salvini: “Nuclear? Italy can have it in 7 years if we win”

To build a new nuclear power plant “from the laying of the first stone, it takes 7 years, not 7 days. So, if you ever start, you never get there. So if we win the elections, on January 1, 2023 we will be on par with everyone again. other countries in the world: within 7 years we could produce energy at a lower cost than today “.

The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, on the sidelines of a visit to the office of the Telefono Donna association at the Niguarda hospital in Milan. To those who asked him if Lombardy could be the place for the construction of the power plants, Salvini he replied that “the citizens will decide, but it would take a lot”. “There are many waste-to-energy plants in Lombardy, more than 10, which bring wealth, which clean the cities and give added value and work. There are only 5 stars left and part of the left to say no. How no to waste-to-energy plants, no to nuclear power, no to everything “, he said again.

Political elections 2022, Salvini: “If Meloni takes one more vote, he will be premier”

“If Giorgia takes one more vote Melonsthe premier does it Giorgia Melons. If Matteo Salvini takes one more vote, Matteo Salvini does it. It is not possible to be clearer, more beautiful and linear than this “. Lega leader Matteo Salvini said this on the sidelines of a visit to the office of Telefono Donna Onlus in the Asst Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda in Milan.” This is it. democracy – he added – on the other side instead there is the scratch and win between Letta, Renzi, Calenda, Di Maio, Bonino, Speranza, Conte, Fratoianni and so on and so forth “.

