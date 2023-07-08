Nuclear Safety | If there was an explosion in Zaporizhia, the measures in Finland would be very small

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant cannot have an explosion that would send radioactive material flying so high that it would spread to Finland.

Ukrainian and Russia’s accusation of planning an attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has raised concerns about the possibility of a nuclear accident.

Even if any kind of accident were to happen in Zaporizhia, there would be no danger in Finland, reassures the Radiation Protection Center.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which has been decommissioned from electricity production, could spread radioactive substances tens of kilometers away in an accident, says the deputy director Tomi Routamo From the Radiation Protection Center.

“It is very unlikely that any measures would be needed in Finland,” Routamo says.

Worry of war-related accidents increased this week. Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that Russia had placed objects similar to explosives on the roof of the nuclear power plant, however, in such a way that they did not threaten the reactors.

Russia, on the other hand, claimed that Ukraine plans to attack the nuclear power plant on Wednesday night. However, nothing happened in that case.

Over the past couple of days, the situation in Zaporizhia has calmed down, and on Thursday, the representative of Ukraine said that the threat of an attack had subsided. The international nuclear energy organization IAEA may also soon visit the power plant again for an inspection tour.

What any explosion in Zaporizhia does not yet mean that radioactive material will spread into the environment. The extent of the accident would depend on what exactly would happen.

“However, the war itself is a much worse situation than what could arise for the residents from this nuclear accident.”

In the worst case, radioactive material could spread along the Dnieper River to the Black Sea. However, Routamo considers the spread of pollutants by air to be more likely.

According to Routamo, in the event of an accident, the Radiation Protection Center would monitor the situation more closely depending on the situation. If radioactive material were to get into the environment of the power plant, Finland could consider whether, for example, the radioactivity of products brought to Finland from abroad should be measured.

If in Zaporizhia should an explosion occur, the situation would be very different from the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. In this case, in Finland people were advised to avoid eating mushrooms, berries and fish in some areas.

In the Chernobyl accident, the power plant was in intensive use, and radioactive iodine was also spread around the power plant. This later caused thyroid cancer in the residents of the area. Radioactive iodine easily accumulates in the thyroid gland in humans, which is why iodine tablets are used to protect against a nuclear accident.

The reactors of the Zaporizhia power plant have not been in full operation since September of last year. Because of this, there is almost no radioactive iodine left in the power plant, because it loses its radioactivity, i.e. it halves quickly. Therefore, the situation is now safer than before.

Even though the Chernobyl accident was massive and the nuclear reactor was exposed afterwards, there was no need to protect yourself or take iodine tablets in Finland at that time either, Routamo reminds.

At a nuclear power plant there are also radioactive substances other than iodine.

“Cesium and strontium have a half-life of about 30 years, and they are the kind of substances that could more easily get started from fuel than some others”, Routamo assesses the situation in Zaporižžja.

At the time of the Chernobyl accident, eating natural products had to be avoided in Finland precisely because of cesium. It easily accumulates in the soil and even in asphalt and concrete structures.

Although there are radioactive substances in Zaporizhia, an explosion that could transport the fallout all the way to Finland could not happen there.

“Zaporižžja is a water-cooled plant similar to the Loviisa nuclear power plant in Finland,” Routamo says.

In Zaporizhzhya, therefore, the same accelerating reaction as in Chernobyl, where the power of the nuclear reactor grew uncontrollably, cannot occur.

In addition, in Chernobyl, instead of water, graphite was used as a retarder, which, when burning, raised the radioactive particles high into the atmosphere, from where they eventually ended up partly in Finland.