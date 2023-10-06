“The Council of the Russian State Duma will discuss at the next meeting the revocation of the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), in line with Russia’s national interests.” This was announced by Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the Russian State Duma, on his Telegram channel, specifying that the discussion will constitute “a response to the United States which has not yet ratified the treaty”. Russia’s last nuclear test was in 1990, a year before the end of the USSR.

Successfully tested Burevestnik nuclear missile

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia has tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered supermissile. The rocket, thanks to the use of a miniature nuclear reactor, should have unlimited action and flight capacity, according to Russian media reports. The launcher’s development suffered a major setback in 2019, with a test accident in the Arkangelsk area resulting in the release of radioactive material.

According to news filtered by Russia, the missile has a length of 12 meters at the time of launch and after the scheduled separation of one stage it is reduced to 9 meters, with a wingspan of 6 meters. The thermonuclear rocket called upon to ensure propulsion is activated in the flight phase, which follows the launch powered by solid propellant. The missile can be equipped with a nuclear warhead and this feature, combined with the described ‘unlimited’ flight capability, would make the missile an extremely fearsome weapon in theory.

Purin: “Nuclear weapons only in two cases”

Putin recalled that Moscow’s military doctrine provides for the use of nuclear weapons only in two cases: an attack on its territory and a threat to Russia’s existence. In the event of a nuclear attack on Russian territory, Moscow’s response will be such “that the enemy will have no chance of surviving”, declared the President. “The West has lost touch with reality”

The war in Ukraine, according to Putin, demonstrates that “the West has lost its sense of reality” due to Washington’s “colonial thinking”. “We did not start the so-called war in Ukraine – he reiterates -. On the contrary, we are trying to put an end to it. “Peace only when everyone feels safe”

As for peace “it will only be established when everyone feels safe, understands that their opinions are respected and that there is a balance in the world, when no one will be able to force others to live and behave as the hegemon likes” , he clarified.