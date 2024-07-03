Vienna (Union)

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation participated in the International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management and Human Resources Development, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency during the period from 1 to 5 July, at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

The conference aims to review global developments related to nuclear knowledge management and human resource development, discuss current and future challenges and opportunities, and provide participants with solutions that they can use on a national and international scale, and develop and maintain the necessary human resources to support the sustainability and safety of nuclear energy programs.

Awad Al Mar, Director of the Human Resources Department at the Authority, said during the conference that since the first day of building its nuclear program, the UAE has emphasized the importance of building the capabilities of its people and has developed and implemented various capacity building programs to ensure that Emiratis acquire the skills necessary for the safe operation of the nuclear power plant.

He added: We are proud to say that the country has nearly 20,000 workers in the nuclear and radiation sector, which reflects the great efforts it has made over the past years.

The conference covers various topics including nuclear energy policies, its impact on knowledge and human resources management, youth engagement through international cooperation, workforce development and promoting a culture of safety among other technical topics.

During its participation, the Authority will present a number of technical presentations that highlight its effective regulatory practices to build capacity in the nuclear sector.

The presentations include a review of the “Youth Guidance Program”, which aims to support the learning and development of the Authority’s employees, in addition to a presentation of the “Closer and Learn” program – the e-learning qualification program, which aims to familiarize new employees with the Authority’s tasks and work, in order to provide them with the necessary knowledge to integrate into the Authority.

The Authority will present an Individual Development Plan (IDP), which identifies employee competency needs and training requirements, in addition to reviewing the results of the UAE Student Hackathon hosted by the Authority last year under the title “Nuclear Science for Environmental Sustainability and Combating Climate Change”, in which 30 students from six universities across the country participated, to provide solutions to address climate change using nuclear applications.

Since its establishment in 2009, the Authority has been committed to building the capabilities of Emiratis in the nuclear and radiation sector in the UAE. The Authority currently employs 255 employees, 76% of whom are Emiratis, while women represent 44% of its workforce.