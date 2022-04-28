Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) at the meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; a commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/POOL/AFP/Klaus Haag

During his visit to Tokyo, Chancellor Olaf Scholz should also take Japan’s path as a model to now rely on an energy mix including nuclear power. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Olaf Scholz’s turning point is also taking shape in terms of alliance policy: Unlike his predecessor, the Chancellor’s first trip to Asia did not take him to Beijing, which sided as closely as possible with Moscow in the Ukraine war, but to Tokyo. Although Japan is not a member of NATO, it is one of only three Asian countries (alongside South Korea and Singapore) to join the sanctions against Russia.

It would be nice if Scholz could be infected by the pragmatism of his Japanese counterpart

It would be nice if the days of largely uncritical pandering to the economic superpower China were finally a thing of the past. The war in Eastern Europe should have made it sufficiently clear to the Berlin rulers how dangerous it is to place the weal and woe of the nation in the hands of an autocrat. China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin are brothers in spirit, and today Germany is as dependent on China economically as it is on Russia for energy. There is an urgent need to diversify here.

However, it would be even nicer if Scholz also let himself be infected by the pragmatism of his Japanese counterpart. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed just in time for Scholz’s visit to rely more on nuclear energy in the future and to restart closed reactors due to the current energy crisis. This would mean that the country in which Germany’s nuclear phase-out took its course after the Fukushima disaster would return to nuclear energy, even if only as a bridging technology, until sufficient renewable energies (and hydrogen as storage) are available. The turning point also includes the (re)creation of an energy mix that makes Germany more resistant to extortion maneuvers and price caprioles on the world market. As long as the Greens and the SPD keep using new excuses for ideological reasons to prevent the temporary continued operation of the last six nuclear reactors in Germany and the FDP does not dare to object, all the commitments made by the traffic light coalition at the turn of the century will sound half-hearted.