A container with a nuclear reactor of the K-19 submarine was found in the Kara Sea. This is stated in a message published on Thursday, September 2, in the Telegram channel of the central airmobile detachment “Centrospas”.

Currently, the detachment is conducting an expedition in the region to search for dumped potentially dangerous objects.

“The vessel“ Akademik Mstislav Keldysh ”reached the set point and anchored in front of the Ambrosiev Bay. Here, according to the plan of the expedition, work will be carried out to search for the container of the nuclear reactor of the submarine KA-19. As part of the work, a sonar survey was carried out, the object was discovered, “- said in” Tsentrospas “.

The members of the expedition conducted a visual inspection of the object. They continue to study it. The organization spoke about plans to conduct a spectral analysis of the reactor and take plant material from its surface.

