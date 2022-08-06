One of the nuclear reactors in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia, which is under the control of Russian forces, has stopped working, the Ukrainian Nuclear Energy Corporation announced Saturday, after the bombings, which Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of.
The company “Energo-Atom” broadcast the text of a message on the “Telegram” application, in which it confirmed, “After the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear reactor, the protection and emergency system in one of the three reactors was operating and then stopped.”
The same source added that the bombing caused “serious damage” to a station containing nitrogen and oxygen gas, as well as a “sub-building”.
The company said that “there remain risks of leakage of hydrogen gas and radioactive materials and a high risk of fire.”
She added that “the bombing (…) created serious risks to the safe activity of the reactor,” stressing that electricity production operations are continuing and the Ukrainian crew is still working in it.
On Friday, the Ukrainian authorities accused the Russian forces of launching three strikes near the central reactor of Zaporizhia in the south, although it has been under Russian control since the beginning of the military offensive on Ukraine.
The Russian army, for its part, asserts that the Ukrainian forces were the source of the strikes that caused the outbreak of a fire that was put out.
