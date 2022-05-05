Nuclear power Vattenfall left Russian nuclear fuel and is now signing new contracts

Vattenfall says it has signed nuclear fuel supply agreements with Westinghouse in the US and Framatome in France.

Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall says on Thursday it has signed new long-term nuclear fuel supply contracts for its two nuclear power plants, according to the news agency Reuters.

In March, Vattenfall suspended supplies of nuclear fuel from Russia.

The company said on Thursday it had signed deals with Westinghouse in the US and Framatome in France. Vattenfall has previously purchased fuel from both companies, Reuters says.

The new agreements will secure the nuclear fuel needs of a total of five reactors at the Forsmark and Ringhals power plants from 2024 onwards. Vattenfall did not specify the quantity, quality or price of the nuclear fuel to be delivered.

Vattenfall is a Swedish state-owned energy company with 7.1 million electricity customers. It generates most of its electricity from hydropower and nuclear power.