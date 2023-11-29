Nuclear Power | TVO: The electricity production of Olkiluoto 3, which suffered a fault, did not resume by the deadline

Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted on Wednesday afternoon at around half past two.

29.11. 19:55 | Updated 0:06

Olkiluoton The electricity production of the nuclear power plant’s third unit was supposed to start again during Wednesday, Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in its press release, but the estimate of the new start time was postponed from midnight to two in the morning.

Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production interrupted on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. as a result of a near-miss test at the turbine plant.

In the near-fault test, a momentary short circuit is made in the network near the power plant, which causes the voltage to drop. As a result of the test, Olkiluoto 3’s protection functions were activated and production was automatically stopped.

According to TVO, electricity production is planned to continue for the rest of the current day.

The cause of the problem was not stated in TVO’s press release. TVO says that a more detailed analysis of the event will only be completed later.

According to the market bulletin sent by TVO, the interruption in electricity production would end at eleven o’clock in the evening.

According to TVO, the event had no impact on nuclear safety. The electricity production of the other two Olkiluoto reactors has continued as normal on Wednesday.

Near fault test because of this, Olkiluoto 3 operated at low capacity on Wednesday. Its power was calculated to about 870 megawatts. Under normal conditions, the power plant produces electricity with an output of 1,600 megawatts.

The grid company Fingrid, which was conducting the test, said earlier on Wednesday that Olkiluoto 3 was disconnected from the electricity grid as a result of the test. According to Fingrid, the near fault test was successful from its side.

“In terms of the functionality of the entire electricity system, it was important to ensure that the power plant operates stably and reliably in various situations, including faults occurring in the network,” Fingrid said in its announcement.

OLKILUOTO 3-N electricity production was interrupted last time due to a fault detected at the turbine plant only ten days ago. The plant’s electricity production stopped automatically due to the fault.

TVO reported on November 20 that the cause of the failure was revealed to be a faulty temperature measurement of the generator’s cooling system. The power plant returned to electricity production on Wednesday, November 22.

Olkiluoto 3 covers about 14 percent of Finland’s electricity needs.