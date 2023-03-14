Nuclear Power | The volume of Olkiluoto 3 will start producing electricity at full capacity on Wednesday

The nuclear power plant’s last test operation phase is about to begin. If everything finally goes as planned, regular power generation would begin on April 17.

Olkiluoton the nuclear power plant’s triple reactor is scheduled to start producing electricity again on Wednesday. This is still electricity production during the plant’s trial operation.

Teollisuuden vima (TVO), which owns the power plant, says on its website that the power plant is scheduled to run on Wednesday evening at almost full capacity, i.e. 1,590 megawatts.

During the last test operation period, the plant is mainly run at full capacity.

In the beginning of the year, the start date of Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production has been postponed several times.

On Wednesday the commissioning of the plant continues with the final performance tests of the plant supplier, i.e. the French-German Areva Siemens consortium, which aim to demonstrate the plant’s full-power electricity generation capacity.

After that, the last phase of trial operation begins with a driving program drawn up by TVO, which lasts about 30 days.

After the performance tests, a week-long test begins, which is supposed to show the plant’s reliability, i.e. uninterrupted, continuous production capability.

In the last stage, the control properties of the plant are tested. At this stage, the power of the plant is temporarily reduced to several different power levels.

After these steps, regular power generation is scheduled to begin on April 17.

Olkiluoto 3’s construction began in 2005. It was originally scheduled to be completed in 2009. HS reported in February that the earliest reports of the postponement of Olkiluoto 3 telling news will soon be 17 years old.

Helsingin Sanomat published the first big news about the delay of Olkiluoto 3 in July 2006. At that time, it was believed that commercial use would start in June 2010.