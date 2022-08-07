Nuclear Power | The trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 is scheduled to continue on Monday

The trial run had to be stopped in June due to a technical fault. According to the most recent estimate, trial use would return on Monday at 10 a.m.

On the Eurajoki The trial operation of the third plant unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant located in This was explained by the communications manager of the power plant company Teollisuuden Voima Johanna Aho for STT on Sunday.

The trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 had to be stopped in June due to a technical fault. After that, the trial run was supposed to continue in July.

However, the schedule got longer, and we had to get back to trial use last week. As late as Saturday, it was estimated that the trial run would continue on Sunday at 6 p.m.

“The schedule for resuming trial use has changed several times during the weekend. On Saturday, it was seen that connecting to the network would have been possible on Sunday evening at 6 p.m.,” Aho said.

“However, it has taken a little longer than expected to warm up the plant, start it up, and take preparatory measures.”

According to the most recent estimate, trial use would return on Monday at 10 a.m.

“When the unit comes online on Monday, pretty quickly after that it is already operating at a 60 percent power level. It means that the unit produces around 850 megawatts of electricity,” says Aho.

The plant’s planned full output is approximately 1,600 megawatts.

Olkiluoton according to the original plans, the triple reactor was supposed to be ready already in 2009. Trial operation began after delays last winter. According to current plans, the facility is to produce electricity at full capacity in September. Commercial use of the facility is planned to begin in December.

However, the electricity produced during the test run is not wasted either.

“The electricity produced by the plant is used by the owners of the power plant at cost price,” says Aho.

TVO’s largest owner is the energy group Pohjolan Voima, whose largest owners are the forestry companies UPM and Stora Enso. In addition, Pohjolan Voima is owned by numerous local electricity companies.

“All of Olkiluoto’s nuclear electricity is distributed to 131 municipalities in Finland,” says Aho.

Planning Manager Timo Kaukonen Fingrid, which manages Finland’s electricity transmission main grid, estimates that the continuation of the reactor’s test operation will hardly be seen in the wallet of the average consumer.

“The price of electricity is affected by so many variables that it is difficult to assess the effects in euro terms. This hardly affects the average consumer in any way,” says Kaukonen.

Read more: The price of stock electricity is temporarily at a record high on Monday

By evaluations according to the reactor when operating at full power covers approximately 14 percent of all electricity produced in Finland. Kaukonen considers the facility important.

“This is an extremely important facility for us, for example, in view of the coming winter.”

“In that sense, it is very desirable that the facility be put into use and all the problems that have been there removed from the agenda.”