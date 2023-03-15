Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Nuclear power | The trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 is planned to continue today

March 15, 2023
Regular electricity production is scheduled to start on April 17.

Olkiluoton The trial run of the nuclear power plant’s triple reactor is scheduled to continue today. Teollisuuden Voiman (TVO) according to the website trial operation is continued with performance tests, the main task of which is to demonstrate the plant’s full power production capacity.

In the trial run, there is still a test to prove the reactor’s undisturbed and continuous production capacity, as well as the final stage, which tests the control properties.

Regular electricity production is scheduled to start on April 17.

On the Eurajoki The start of electricity production at the nuclear power plant in Satakunta has been postponed several times. Most recently, at the beginning of March, it was announced that the start would be postponed by a couple of days from the previous estimate.

For a long time, it was estimated that regular electricity production would start in March. However, in the middle of February, valve faults were detected in the plant unit, and in connection with their repair, it was decided to extend the scope of maintenance to all corresponding valves.

