Nuclear power The start of regular electricity production at Olkiluoto 3 is delayed due to the need to repair the cooling system

The Olkiluoto third reactor is scheduled to start producing regular electricity in July.

Olkiluoto According to the information received from the plant supplier, the regular electricity production of the third reactor will not start until September. It has previously been reported that the nuclear power plant unit would start regular electricity generation in July.

Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) reports on the delay in its press release.

The background is that inspection and repair needs have been detected in the generator cooling system of the plant unit, which lasts for about three weeks. The plant unit’s test operation program and electricity production will continue after the repairs.

Additional time has also been set aside in the schedule for future testing of the plant and their analysis based on the experience of the previous pilot phase.

The Olkiluoto third reactor started generating electricity for the national grid for the first time in mid-March, when a trial operation phase of about four months began.

During the test phase, the power will be gradually increased to 1,600 megawatts. Finally, Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production is expected to be at a level where the plant produces about 14 percent of Finland’s total electricity consumption.

According to TVO, the inspection of the generator’s cooling system and its possible repair needs are not related to the unexpected start-up of boron pumps and related automation modifications announced earlier this week.