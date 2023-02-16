Nuclear power | The government decides on the continuation of the Loviisa nuclear power plant – Minister Lintilä and Fortum’s Rauramo in a live broadcast around 1:30 p.m.

The reactors’ licenses expire in 2027 and 2030, but Fortum has applied for an extension until 2050.

Government will discuss on Thursday the proposed decision on the new operating permit for Fortum’s Loviisan nuclear power plants until the end of 2050.

In the same context, Fortum’s application for a license to use buildings and warehouses necessary for nuclear fuel and nuclear waste management until the end of 2090 will be discussed.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (central) informs about the decision and its grounds immediately after the general session. HS will broadcast the event live, where the CEO of Fortum will also be present Markus Rauramo.

The briefing is scheduled to start at around 1:30 p.m.

The current operating permits for Loviisa’s plant units expire in 2027 and 2030. Fortum has applied for a new operating permit for them until 2050.

The reactors of the Loviisa nuclear power plant were commissioned in 1977 and 1980.

At the end of January, Fortum reported that the Radiation Protection Agency (STUK) gave a positive statement on the continuation of using the Loviisa nuclear power plant.