Nuclear power The first nuclear power plant in the Arab states began commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates

The first nuclear power plant in the Arab states has started commercial operations.

“The UAE has reached a significant milestone today,” the country’s prime minister, Sheikh Muhammad ibn Rashid al-Maktum told Twitter. He is also the ruler of Dubai.

“The first megawatt of the first Arab nuclear power plant has entered the national electricity grid.”

The Barakah nuclear power plant is the first in the United Arab Emirates and at the same time the first in the Arab states. Its four reactors in total the first started last August. The power plant was supposed to start operating as early as 2017, but the opening was delayed due to safety requirements. The power plant is located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Nuclear power plant the four reactors are capable of producing about 25 percent of the country’s energy needs, or 5,600 megawatts.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan noted the start of commercial operation of the nuclear power plant as a historic event that “significantly improves the sustainability of the country’s energy sector as a whole”.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the world’s largest oil-producing countries, but it aims to get half of the country’s energy needs from renewable energy by 2050.