Nuclear power The energy industry and the EC welcome the Commission’s nuclear policy

A draft released over the weekend takes the taxonomy of sustainable financing of nuclear power into account.

European Commission the plan to include nuclear power in the taxonomy of sustainable financing is praised by the Energy Industry. The exact content of the Commission’s proposal has not yet been announced, but has been leaked draft includes sustainability criteria for both nuclear and natural gas.

The energy industry states that the proposal to include nuclear power in the taxonomy is welcome. However, the proposal is still open to interpretation and needs clarification.

“Nuclear power is a carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly form of energy production. Thus, nuclear power has a place in the taxonomy of sustainable finance alongside other sustainable activities. Finland has done a lot of work to ensure that the importance of nuclear power is recognized in the EU, ”says the Director of the Energy Industry Jari Kostama in the bulletin.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries also welcomes the draft, but calls on the government to work for nuclear power in the EU Council. CEO of EK Jyri Häkämies considers that obtaining nuclear power for the EU’s climate classification, ie taxonomy, would be in the interests of both the climate and the Finnish economy.

Taxonomy through which determines what kind of investments can be called sustainable. In a draft published over the weekend, the Commission is imposing strict conditions on nuclear power, for example with regard to radiation safety and CO2 emissions. The aim of the reform is to direct investment and financing to climate-friendly projects.

“We have appealed to the Commission to make the climate classification of different forms of energy with real emissions impact assessments and in a technology-neutral manner, listening to expert assessments,” Häkämies said in a press release.

The issue of nuclear power is strongly divisive among member states. Some EU countries have never had nuclear power and some are decommissioning their nuclear power plants, such as Germany and Belgium. Finland and France are among the countries that want to stick to nuclear power and build more of it.

Taxonomy is important in terms of how investments in different forms of energy are treated. It is important, for example, when Fortum decides to apply for an extension for two units in Loviisa. The licenses are interrupted in 2027 and 2028.

According to Kostamo, the sketch is a step in the right direction, but its designs do not yet go far enough.

“It remains to be ensured that the proposal will enable sustainable nuclear power generation well into the future, as well as investment and technological development without unnecessary bureaucracy,” Kostama continues.

Also EK reminds of future investment needs.

“The success of the climate change will also require companies in Finland to make massive investments in low-emission forms of production and energy. That is why it is vital that the rules of the taxonomy support the financing of clean investments and the maintenance of existing zero-emission energy infrastructure, ”says Häkämies.

The draft proposal was sent over the weekend for consultation to the Member States and the Expert Group on Sustainable Finance. The round will run until 12 January, after which the Commission will publish the final version of the criteria.

The European Parliament and the Council of Ministers, composed of the Member States, will then have four months to oppose the Commission’s proposal by a qualified majority. If they do not reject the proposal, it will take effect.