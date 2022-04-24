Nuclear power The companies of the Russian general contractor of the Pyhäjoki power plant have repeatedly failed to pay their bills to Finland

According to the Russians, the payment defaults of Finnish companies do not prevent Fennovoima from continuing its work. The HS investigation revealed that a person wanted for serious financial crimes has also worked in the management of Titan-2 in Finland.

Pyhäjoki The Finnish companies of the Russian main contractor for the nuclear power plant have repeatedly failed to pay their bills.

The financial statements have also not been submitted to the Trade Register.

The credit information company has classified the key companies in the billion-dollar project in the worst possible collection category. Recovery of overdue invoices is not considered a prerequisite for success.

Titan-2 will be the main contractor for Fennovoima’s nuclear power plant project. Its tasks include design, installation work and civil engineering.

When The project was launched in 2015, and the Russian parent company established two companies in Finland: Titan-2 Finland and Titan-2.

It is known that the limited company has not had any actual business since then. However, it has failed to make two hundred euro payments to the Tax Administration and the National Board of Patents and Registration (PRH).

In 2021, the branch has failed to pay the taxpayer’s receivables of EUR 2,855 and other smaller invoices.

The default note dated September last year states that no funds have been found in the limited foreclosure of the branch to settle the debt.

The Titan-2 branch has not submitted its financial statements to the authorities in any year. The limited company has only submitted its financial statements after they have been cleared by the authority.

Why a group that builds a billion-euro nuclear power plant and has a turnover of hundreds of millions of euros will not be able to meet its small obligations?

HS visited the company’s address on Hiilikatu in Salmisaari, Helsinki, which is the center of a nuclear power plant project in the capital. The offices of the important actors in the project, Fennovoima Oy, RAOS Project Oy, RAOS Voima Oy, Atomenergoproekt and Titan-2, are located a few hundred meters apart.

In the hallway, there will be a director in charge of branch operations Olga Minina. He says there are only a few people working in the office. Most of the population has settled in Pyhäjoki in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant site. There, Titan has 94 employees.

Minina will answer other HS questions by email. He says the companies ’open bills are set to be paid in the near future.

In addition, the company intends to change its payment system, as the company will no longer be able to open a bank account with EU banks due to sanctions.

According to Minina, the payment defaults do not prevent the nuclear power plant from continuing to work.

“We don’t see any critical issues right now.”

According to Minina, last year’s audit is currently underway and the financial statements will be completed soon. He does not comment on why the branch has never submitted its financial statements to the Trade Register as required by law.

Fennovoiman the chairman of the board is Esa Härmäläformer CEO of Metsähallitus and Chairman of the Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK).

Fennovoima declares its values ​​to be transparent and to comply with laws and regulations.

Is the company’s board concerned that the Russian main contractor has failed to pay taxes and other charges and failed to provide financial statements?

“That’s what the CEO needs to ask From Joachmin Spechtbecause that is clearly an operational issue, ”says Härmälä.

“Of course, we require that all partners act legally and honorably. But when I know no more about this, I can only confirm the general principle. ”

Has Fennovoima’s Board of Directors not addressed the main contractor’s insolvency entries and the absence of financial statements?

“The government has set the rules of the game and, of course, monitors compliance with them. I believe that if something goes wrong, the government will report. ”

So it hasn’t been so wrong for the government to deal with it?

“That’s all I can say. If we wish each other a good day, ”Härmälä ends the call.

Fennovoiman communications director Sakari Kotola According to Titan-2, last summer there was a tax audit in connection with which all of Titan-2’s payments to the tax authorities were taken care of.

Kotola does not know what the current payment defaults are all about.

“Currently, I am not aware that we have any specific requests for clarification in this regard going on.”

Kotola also does not know why the financial statements are missing from the trade register.

“I can’t say anything about that. If necessary, you can ask our experts about it, ”he says.

Pyhäjoki the nuclear power plant project has ended in a strange situation since the war of aggression in Russia. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) has stated that he does not intend to present a construction permit for the nuclear power plant. However, work in Pyhäjoki has continued.

Rosatom, a Russian plant supplier and co-owner of Fennovoima has informedthat it requires the parties to abide by their agreements.

Energy companies owned by Finnish municipalities would like to get rid of the ongoing spending, and they have demanded that the Ministry of Employment and the Economy take action. HS said April 8 on a secret shareholder agreement that effectively prevents shareholders from leaving the project.

What does the main contractor Titan-2 think about the future of the Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant after Russia invades Ukraine?

“Titan-2 is fulfilling its contractual obligations as the main contractor for the Hanhikivi 1 project together with the well-established supply chain companies with which it has contracts,” Olga Minina replies.

Finns One of the key executives of Titan-2 companies is Dmitry Gavryukov.

According to his own announcement, he is the director of the contract department of the Finnish branch.

At the end of March, HS editor and photographer visited At the Russian Science and Culture Center in Taka-Töölö, Helsinki. At the same time, they spotted the backyard of a hybrid Mercedes-Benz 500 building.

It was revealed that the luxury class car belongs to Gavryukov.

A visit by the head of a Russian power contractor to a Russian cultural center can be a normal courtesy visit.

On the other hand, the center is not just what it is said to be. In recent years, one or two of its employees were undercover in the Soviet Union and later in Russia, according to an expert source interviewed by HS.

Science and Culture Center last denied in early April, that its personnel be involved in Russian intelligence.

Gavryukov, on the other hand, denies to HS that he was in the science and culture center.

So why has the car been at the center?

“I may have passed the center.”

When the reporter points out that the car has been parked specifically in the yard of the center, Gavryukov hangs up the call.

The Mercedes Benz of Dmitry Gavryukov, Chairman of the Board of Titan-2 Finland, was parked in front of the back door of the Russian Science and Culture Center. The license plates of the cars have been blurred in the delivery of the HS.

Titanin In the background of the Finnish companies is a colorful figure whose whereabouts have also interested the Russian police.

Titan-2’s branch was registered in Finland at the end of 2014, and the following year it was entered in the Trade Register as its representative. Aleksander Zmihnovski. The documents show that his monthly salary was EUR 20 000.

At that time, Zmihnovski gave statements to the Finnish media about the progress of the Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant site.

“Cooperation with Finnish subcontractors has started well. I am impressed with their work efficiency and the quality of the work, ”he said Ylelle in September 2015.

Just a few months earlier, in July 2015, the Russian Kommersant magazine had told Zmihnovsky’s criminal investigation into the Russian military investigation.

From 2009 to 2013, Zmihnovski had been the CEO of Oboronenergosbyt. It has a monopoly on the supply of electricity to military bases and companies of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Zmihnovsky and his partners were suspected of tens of millions of euros embezzlementwhich would have happened by artificially raising the price of electricity.

He was the subject of an international search warrant. In 2018 in public was toldthat Russia had demanded that Britain return Zmihnovsky to his homeland. However, Britain refused the request, citing poor prison conditions in Russia.

In Finland Zmihnovsky has had other activities than promoting a nuclear power plant project.

He founded his wife in 2011 Rodika Zmihnovskajan with perfume and cosmetics wholesale. However, it ceased operations and the company was wound up in 2020.

Zmihnovskaya was popular Banderos band’s soloist. He died in 2017 of a cerebral hemorrhage in the United States. Aleksander Zmihnovski was the producer of his wife and has had film and television production companies in England and the Netherlands.

His career at the Finnish company Titan seems to have been short-lived.

“Then Zmihnovski left unexpectedly,” a former employee of the Titan-2 construction site in Pyhäjoki tells HS.

According to him, the exchanges became the daily life of Titan-2. The papers of the Trade Register prove that the managers have changed practically every year.

HS did not reach Zmihnovsky for an interview.