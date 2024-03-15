Nuclear Power | The annual maintenance of the triple reactor in Olkiluoto is getting longer

About 1,100 external employees participate in the annual maintenance.

Olkiluoton the annual maintenance of the triple reactor will take a week longer than expected, Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in its press release on Friday. Initially, the annual maintenance was supposed to end on April 8, but now it is estimated to end on April 15.

TVO says that the shutdown of the reactor and the preparation for the fuel exchange have taken longer than planned.

The delay has been caused by the measures taken during the first run-down, slower cooling of the components and technical problems. They have appeared, among other things, in lifting devices, in the ventilation hatches of the reactor vessel and in opening the cover of the pressure vessel.

The company says that the first annual maintenance of the triple reactor, which started about two weeks ago, has otherwise gone well.

