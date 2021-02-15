Nuclear power Stuk’s recent report: Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant design advanced, but combating human error still “does not meet Finnish standards”

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority estimates that Fennovoima has already submitted half of the required plans for inspection.

To Pyhäjoki The design work for the new nuclear power plant under construction has progressed in a better direction, the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority estimates.

“The latter part of last year was positive. Material began to come. Of course, there is still work to be done at the maturity level of the plans, ”says the project manager Janne Nevalainen Stucco.

Stuk has issued requests for clarification of the plans submitted to the plant’s customer, Fennovoima, on the basis of which Fennovoima will continue to work on the plans.

Fennovoiman The Hanhikivi 1 project has suffered from delays. Russian plant supplier Rosatom has had difficulty adapting to the requirements of the Finnish authorities. There have also been shortcomings in Fennovoima’s operations.

Stuk’s comments say that Rosatom and Fennovoima have succeeded in improving their operations.

Also CEO of Fennovoima Joachim Specht said recently In an interview with HSthat preparations are moving in a better direction.

“Last year was good for Fennovoima. For the first time, perhaps in many years, we delivered what we had to, ”Specht said.

Fennovoima aims to obtain a building permit for the power plant this year. The condition for the Government’s building permit is that Stuk gives a positive safety assessment of the plans.

Nevalainen estimates that Fennovoima has so far submitted about half of the required plans to Stuk for the first inspection. This does not mean that all the submitted plans are at an acceptable level, but that the processing of the plans will continue on the basis of Stuk’s requests for clarification.

Deficiencies appear from Stuk’s publication today monitoring report.

Towards the end of the year, Stuk discussed, among other things, the plans for the plant’s residual heat removal systems and considered that they required further work.

“The degree of maturity of the delivered material was not yet sufficient for the construction permit phase, and compliance with the Finnish safety requirements could not yet be fully verified,” the report states.

Stuk also found shortcomings in how Fennovoima and Rosatom minimized human error. From this, both companies received towels.

“The conclusion of the audit was that the management of human factors in the design of the plant by the plant supplier does not correspond to the Finnish standard. On the basis of the inspection, Fennovoima’s own design review procedure is also not such as to provide sufficient assurance of the management of human factors during the construction permit phase and to be able to compensate for the shortcomings identified in the plant supplier’s operations. ”