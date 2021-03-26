Nuclear power Stuk gives permission to load Olkiluoto 3 nuclear fuel – regular electricity production should start in February 2022

The refueling of nuclear fuel is an important milestone in the commissioning of the new nuclear reactor.

Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (Stuk) has issued a nuclear fuel loading permit for the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant unit. The commissioning of a new nuclear reactor, which has suffered severe delays, is thus one step closer.

In its decision, Stuk states that the plant meets the safety requirements set for it and its safety and emergency arrangements and procedures are sufficient to load fuel into the reactor. In addition, Stuk states that the necessary controls to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons have been properly organized and that the liability of the operator of a nuclear facility for nuclear damage has been arranged in accordance with it.

Stuk’s project manager Essi Vanhanen notes that Olkiluoto 3 has been in operation since the start of refueling. TVO, the customer of the power plant, is responsible for the safety of the plant and for ensuring that the plant is operated in accordance with safety requirements. From the start of charging, stucco control changes to control of the nuclear power plant in operation.

The refueling will be followed by a commissioning phase lasting several months, during which TVO will continue testing the plant. Not everything has been tested without the fuel in the reactor. According to TVO’s plan, the plant will start regular electricity generation in February 2022.

TVO will hold its own press conference on the subject at 11 am.

Olkiluoto 3 Last year, new difficulties arose in the construction work, which again forced TVO to postpone its assessment of the plant’s start-up.

The power plant was originally scheduled to be completed in 2009. The power plant’s customer, TVO, and plant supplier Areva have been arguing in court over who will bear the inflated construction costs.