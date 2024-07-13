Saturday, July 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nuclear Power | Stomach bill worth billions: Goose stone is demolished, although it was never even completed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Nuclear Power | Stomach bill worth billions: Goose stone is demolished, although it was never even completed
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Pyhäjoki power project lasted more than ten years. Now the demolition of Hanhikivi is about to begin.

Unfinished Demolition work is starting in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant in Pyhäjoki.

Hanhikivi will go down in history as a power plant that was dismantled before construction could even get properly underway. A multi-billion investment, which is significant on the scale of Finland, may end up with only a legal dispute worth billions.

How exactly did this happen?

#Nuclear #Power #Stomach #bill #worth #billions #Goose #stone #demolished #completed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mindbug: Beyond Evolution, Standalone Expansion Review

Mindbug: Beyond Evolution, Standalone Expansion Review

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]