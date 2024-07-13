Nuclear Power | Stomach bill worth billions: Goose stone is demolished, although it was never even completed

Nuclear power|The Pyhäjoki power project lasted more than ten years. Now the demolition of Hanhikivi is about to begin.

Unfinished Demolition work is starting in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant in Pyhäjoki.

Hanhikivi will go down in history as a power plant that was dismantled before construction could even get properly underway. A multi-billion investment, which is significant on the scale of Finland, may end up with only a legal dispute worth billions.

How exactly did this happen?