Nuclear Power | Stomach bill worth billions: Goose stone is demolished, although it was never even completed

Nuclear power|The Pyhäjoki power project lasted more than ten years. Now the demolition of Hanhikivi is about to begin.
Unfinished Demolition work is starting in the area of the nuclear power plant in Pyhäjoki.
Hanhikivi will go down in history as a power plant that was dismantled before construction could even get properly underway. A multi-billion investment, which is significant on the scale of Finland, may end up with only a legal dispute worth billions.
How exactly did this happen?
