Nuclear Power | Russian uranium was transported through Helsinki-Vantaa under strong police guard

to Helsinki-Vantaa a loading operation was seen at the airport over the weekend, where fresh nuclear fuel imported from Russia was loaded into cargo planes under strong police guard.

The Russian uranium was in long blue tubes with a radiation hazard symbol.

According to the Radiation Safety Agency (Stuk), it was a normal arrangement where Finland is a transit country for fresh fuel. The pipes are brought from Russia and loaded in Finland on cargo planes, which take them to their buyers. In this case, the pipes were on their way to the Czech Republic.

Loading started on Friday and continued on Saturday morning, when the plane was loaded for the second time.

Stuk does not elaborate on the details of the operation.

“Nuclear power plant fuels are outside the sanctions against Russia, which means they can be transported,” said the office manager of Stuk’s nuclear waste facilities control office Mia Ylä-Mella on Sunday.

From Finland has recently become a transit country for uranium shipments to Europe, as due to sanctions affecting air traffic, their usual more direct routes are not in use.

According to Ylä-Mella, the police were there to ensure the smooth passage of cargo. According to him, similar shipments will pass through the airport later this year as well. However, he does not disclose their details.

According to him, the transport does not pose a danger to people or the environment.

“Fresh fuel is not dangerous in terms of radiation.”

