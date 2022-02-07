Monday, February 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nuclear power Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority: Two reactor shutdowns have occurred in connection with the commissioning tests at Olkiluoto 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to Stuk, all the plant’s systems work as planned in the situations.

Olkiluoto In connection with the commissioning tests of the third reactor at the nuclear power plant, two emergency shutdowns of the reactor occurred in January, says the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (Stuk).

According to Stuk, all of the plant’s systems functioned as planned in the situations and the significance of the events for safety was so insignificant that they could not even be placed on the safety scale of nuclear facility events.

The purpose of a reactor shutdown is to ensure that the plant does not enter a state that would compromise nuclear safety.

Stuk emphasizes that the commissioning tests of the third reactor have so far shown that the plant is operating safely.

The first one emergency shutdown occurred on 14 January and another on 29 January.

On February 3, Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) announced that the start of electricity production at Olkiluoto 3 will be delayed.

See also  How many soldiers is the US sending to Europe and why?

Electricity production was scheduled to start at the end of January, but the start was postponed to this month.

#Nuclear #power #Radiation #Nuclear #Safety #Authority #reactor #shutdowns #occurred #connection #commissioning #tests #Olkiluoto

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Men and women who is Gloria Nicoletti: all the curiosities about the new lady

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.