Nuclear power Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority continues Fennovoima’s safety assessment – Professor: There is a real risk that the information received by Fennovoima has ended up in Russia

According to HS, Stuk’s employees have been concerned about the nuclear safety information that has come to Russia during the project. Personal data of officials has been collected during visits to Russia.

Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (Stuk) will continue the safety assessment of Fennovoima’s nuclear power plant, although the implementation of the project has already been declared impossible at the Minister’s request. According to HS, there has been a critical debate within Stuk since the war broke about continuing the work.

The Russian company Rosatom is not only Fennovoima’s plant supplier, but also a major owner through its company.

“People have questioned why this should be done to assess the safety of a facility in such a country. And yet when leading politicians have stated that this project is not progressing, ”admits the CEO Petteri Tiippana.

“However, I have called for our job to be done in accordance with the law, good ethics and good administration.”

HS has been told that in the early stages of the Russian invasion, workers would have been instructed in war-related vocabulary.

“It is not forbidden to use the word war. Certainly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also asked for guidance on what are the right expressions to use internally and externally. There was a call for professionalism in dealing with the matter and people, whatever their nationality, ”Tiippana says.

The CEO according to Stuk will continue its work as long as the application is being prepared by the Government and the Ministry.

“If Fennovoima withdraws the application or the Ministry withdraws its request for an opinion from Stuk for one reason or another, then we will stop.”

The evaluation of Fennovoima’s project has progressed very slowly at Stuk. There is still a lack of material and the authority has repeatedly requested additions to the materials provided.

Is it possible that these upgrade rounds can continue for how long?

“Good question. I have understood from the lawyers that the Administrative Act assumes that the application may be supplemented, ”says Tiippana.

“How long it will be supplemented will turn its attention to the plant supplier and Fennovoima, but above all to the ministry. After all, they have the energy policy interest in getting ready or not here. ”

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center), for its part, considers it natural for Stuk to continue its work, despite the political realization of Fennovoima has already been excavated.

“As the application has not been withdrawn, they are required by law to continue that assessment.”

“If I were to instruct Stuk, it would be interfering with an independent authority.”

So there is a difficult stalemate at hand. The Ministry and Stuk are spreading their hands. Fennovoima’s Finnish shareholders, on the other hand, fear large claims for damages.

According to Lintilä, the overthrow of Fennovoima is now very much in the hands of the Russian owner, Rosatom. The minister hopes that Rosatom will make its own “assessment of the situation and the action required here”.

On the other hand, he has asked his ministry to review whether it would be possible to stop the project, for example, by amending the law.

“At least so far, no one has been found to have triggered this situation.”

How much do you think the construction work in Pyhäjoki is going on and everything is going the same, even though it has been made clear that this line-up has no chance of success?

“It’s annoying, of course. If a large owner of a company has forcibly taken over a nuclear power plant in another country, everyone understands that there is no precondition for this to proceed with licensing. ”

Stukin According to Tiippana, Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine, such as the hijacking of a nuclear power plant, do not “directly affect” the agency’s safety assessment.

“It is completely unacceptable what Russia has done there. However, our safety assessment focuses on Fennovoima, but we also look at the safety culture and management of its supply chain. ”

Tiippana points out that, according to Stuk’s previous estimates, there has been an improvement in the safety culture and management of the plant’s supply chain. The latest safety culture assessment is nearing completion.

“I have already heard that there has been no development here.”

Stukin Over the years, there has been concern among employees about the information that reaches Russia through Fennovoima’s safety assessment.

According to Tiippana, the discussion on the disclosure of information has taken place, for example, in connection with trips to Russia.

Russia has demanded the personal information of Finnish officials who visited the plant and manufacturing sites to ensure that the person is right and in the right place, Tiippana says.

“This is a normal practice in Finland as well and has been lived according to it.”

To HS An employee of Stuk said that Fennovoima had received from the agency information prepared by the Finnish authorities concerning, for example, the protection of a nuclear power plant from an attack by an aircraft.

Not all information provided to Fennovoima has been provided to the plant supplier, the source emphasizes. However, according to him, the question is whether the Russians have “been able to elevate” Fennovoima.

Stucco has its own operating models for how information is provided when it comes to protecting a nuclear power plant from illegal activities, Tiippana says.

“For them, care must be taken in what information is passed on to the designer so that the information does not end up in the wrong hands. However, information must be provided to enable the designer to design the plant. ”

According to Tiippana, this information has been “scrapped by certain procedures” to make it difficult or impossible to perceive the whole of security arrangements. The CEO says he is confident that there are no risks in disclosing the information.

“I trust how people work for us. And Fennovoima’s plant has not been built, so the risks have not been realized for the plant. ”

So the information is more related to this facility and not more broadly to Finnish nuclear safety issues?

“Part of the course is general, but it is this facility that has been evaluated here.”

Turku Professor of Russia at the School of Economics Kari Liuhto says that it considers the real risk that the information received by Fennovoima has been widely passed on to Russians.

“Since Rosatom has a representative on Fennovoima’s Board of Directors, we should assume that all the information that has gone to Fennovoima has also gone to Russia,” says Liuhto.

“There, in turn, the information is distributed where the Russians want.”

Stuk has otherwise cooperated with the Russians in the field of nuclear safety. After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Stuk canceled meetings previously agreed with Russian colleagues.

Communication is important, as there are Russian nuclear facilities in the vicinity of Finland.

“That we know what’s going on there and know how to react if something happens,” Tiippana says.

According to him, cooperation is still interrupted.