Saturday, September 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nuclear power plants | TVO reported on a special event at Olkiluoto 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Nuclear power plants | TVO reported on a special event at Olkiluoto 1
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The trawler had drifted into the inlet channel.

Industry vaima (TVO) announced on Saturday evening about a special incident at the Olkiluoto 1 plant unit.

According to TVO, a Finnish scrap trawler in distress had drifted into the unit’s inlet channel. According to the situation, there was no danger to people, the environment or nuclear safety.

The trawler was transported away from the inlet channel and was directed to a safe place in the sea bay.

According to TVO, the authorities investigated what happened.

#Nuclear #power #plants #TVO #reported #special #event #Olkiluoto

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]