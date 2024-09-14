Nuclear power plants | TVO reported on a special event at Olkiluoto 1

Nuclear power plants|The trawler had drifted into the inlet channel.

Industry vaima (TVO) announced on Saturday evening about a special incident at the Olkiluoto 1 plant unit.

According to TVO, a Finnish scrap trawler in distress had drifted into the unit’s inlet channel. According to the situation, there was no danger to people, the environment or nuclear safety.

The trawler was transported away from the inlet channel and was directed to a safe place in the sea bay.

According to TVO, the authorities investigated what happened.