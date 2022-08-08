Nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya fired on again, worker injured

On the same day that the departure of four new ships full of grain from Ukraine showed that the deal is still in place, Ukraine has accused Russia of “nuclear terror” for shelling the important nuclear power plant near Zaporizhzhya.

According to Ukrainian President Zelensky, the nuclear power plant was bombarded with Russian rocket fire on Friday and Saturday. An employee at the plant was injured and one of the power lines was damaged. Zelensky said these dangerous attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant necessitate additional sanctions against Russia.

Dangerously high radiation

According to authorities in the Russian-controlled area, Ukraine has been guilty of shelling and several offices at the nuclear power plant have been damaged in the process. The International Atomic Energy Agency has warned that damage to the reactor in Zaporizhzhya could release dangerously high levels of radiation.

This weekend, four ships carrying a total of 170,000 tons of grain, mostly maize, departed from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. This happened under the agreement concluded under the auspices of Turkey and the United Nations. On Monday morning, two more cargo ships carrying grain departed from Ukrainian ports, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported. The vessels set sail for Italy and Turkey.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for a third of the world’s grain exports.