Nuclear power plant in Milan, La Russa: “Okay, but where do we put it?”

“I have never been an anti-nuclearist – he adds – but I am against hypocrisy. You can't say I am against nuclear power when we have French power plants on the borders, and if something happens we too will be affected…”. So did the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa to reporters on the occasion of the Christmas greeting ceremony on proposal by the Northern League deputy minister Matteo Salvini. “I don't know, where in Milan do we put it? In Piazza Duomo? Or maybe a little further out on the outskirts? Maybe in Valle Padana…”.

