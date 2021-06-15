The unusual activity at a nuclear power reactor in China has drawn international attention after two French companies admitted problems but assured them they would be handled safely. Inaugurated two years ago, the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, in Guangdong Province, is under surveillance for a problem in the circuit of one of its EPR-type reactors, built in partnership with EDF, the main energy utility in France.

In a statement, the company, co-owner of the plant, said that certain noble gases had accumulated in the water and steam around the uranium fuel rods in the heart of the reactor. However, management ensures that they have procedures to deal with this accumulation of gases, described as a “known phenomenon”.

Framatome, an EDF affiliate and builder of the reactors, said there was a performance issue but the facility was operating within its safety parameters. In China, the plant assured, on Sunday night (13), that no leakage into the environment was detected. However, American TV CNN said yesterday that Framatome had sought US help, citing an “imminent radiological threat” at the Taishan nuclear power plant.

The emission of so-called noble gases – xenon or argon, which are generated during nuclear fission -, detected in the reactor’s primary circuit, would be caused by a degradation of the coating of some fissile elements, explained the EDF, without specifying how many of these elements were affected .

An EPR-type reactor contains 241 fissile assemblies, each consisting of 265 rods. “The circuit is designed so that (the gases) are collected and treated,” said the company. “The presence of certain noble gases in the primary circuit is a known phenomenon, studied and predicted by the operational procedures of reactors.”

“There must be metal sheaths (on the rods) leaking, letting through noble gases that contaminate the primary fluid,” Karine Herviou, deputy director general of the French Institute for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety, told the Agence France Presse. “That said, contamination of the primary fluid does not mean release to the environment,” he pointed out, explaining that there are two containment barriers. “We don’t know the values, the concentration, we don’t know the extent of the phenomenon. There is no great concern, for now, considering what we know.”

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that, at this stage, there is no indication that a radiological incident has occurred.

Taishan’s two reactors are so far the only EPRs in service in the world. Other such third-generation reactors are under construction in Finland, France and the UK. China has around 50 reactors in operation and is the third country with the most reactors, after the USA and France.

According to CNN, Framatome had contacted the US to request authorization for technical assistance to resolve an imminent radiological threat. It is not known why the American endorsement is needed to intervene. Also according to the TV, Chinese security authorities have also increased acceptable off-site radiation limits to prevent the plant from shutting down.

The operator of the plant, China General Nuclear Power Group – the state-owned owner of 70% of the Taishan plant -, issued a statement assuring that the plant’s environmental indicators were normal.