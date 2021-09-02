“I think that Minister Cingolani has lost a good opportunity to keep quiet. A Minister, faced with such a sensitive and relevant issue, has the responsibility to start a serious debate, not to tag along with the use of fashion jokes, like any Salvini. . The future lies in energy saving and renewable energies “. With these words the deputy of LeU Stefano Fassina, consulted by Affaritaliani.it, comments the opening of the minister of ecological transition Roberto Cingolani to the so-called new nuclear power.