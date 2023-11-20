Nuclear Power | On Tuesday, electricity may be expensive due to OL3’s problems and low wind

Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted on Sunday evening. TVO told HS on Monday that it does not know how long it will take to fix the problem.

Olkiluoto 3’s The cause of the fault that interrupted electricity production on Sunday evening has not yet been determined, says the communications manager of Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which is responsible for the nuclear power plant Johanna Aho for HS.

The electricity production of Olkiluoto 3, located in Eurajoki, was interrupted on Sunday evening due to a fault detected in the turbine plant.

Since the cause of the fault is not yet clear, Aho also does not have an estimate of when electricity production could be restarted.

“It is not yet known whether it will be a small interruption or whether something will have to be fixed and whether it will take longer,” says Aho.

“We will inform about it as soon as something becomes clear.”

Regular electricity production in Olkiluoto 3 started in April. Olkiluoto’s three units produce about 30 percent of Finland’s electricity. According to TVO, OL3’s electricity production covers about 14 percent of Finland’s electricity needs. The electricity it produces annually is enough, for example, to heat 5.2 million apartment buildings or to charge 3.6 million electric cars.

OL3’s problems were timed at a bad time in terms of weather. For Tuesday, it is predicted to be quite cold in Finland. At the same time, according to the wind power forecast of the grid company Fingrid, Finland’s wind turbines will produce only a little electricity on both Monday and Tuesday. For example, on Monday at 9 o’clock the wind turbines produced electricity with a power of just over 80 megawatts.

The power is really low, as the total capacity used in the wind power forecast is 6,445 megawatts. On Monday evening, the production will increase and on Tuesday morning, according to forecasts, the production power will increase to over 780 megawatts at its highest. After noon on Tuesday, the production power is expected to fall below 300 megawatts.

According to the electricity exchange Nordpool, OL3 would start producing electricity on Tuesday afternoon with a power of approximately 1,285 megawatts.