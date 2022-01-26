Nuclear power Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production will be delayed until February

Teollisuuden Voima says that the main reason for the postponement of the start of electricity production is an unplanned reactor shutdown.

Electricity production at the Olkiluoto 3 EPR plant unit will begin in the first half of February instead of the end of January previously estimated. Regular electricity production will start as previously announced in June 2022, says Teollisuuden Voima.

The Olkiluoto 3 reactor started up on Tuesday, December 21st.

Teollisuuden Voima says that the main reason for the postponement of the start of electricity production is the unplanned reactor shutdown that took place on 14 January.

The causes and corrective actions that led to the quick shutdown have now been taken, but they caused a delay in the trial run. Currently, the trial program is progressing normally, the company states in a press release.

Emergency shutdown systems are used in nuclear reactors to quickly stop the chain reaction.

In connection with the trial operation of the nuclear power plant and related tests, the plant unit and its safety systems are tested and the behavior according to the plant’s design is ensured. Reactor shutdowns will also be implemented in the tests during the trial operation phase, Teollisuuden Voima says.